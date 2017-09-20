PRCA: pay all interns and staff the Living Wage or London Living Wage

The PRCA is urging PR employers to pay interns and all staff at least the Living Wage or London Living Wage.

The trade body has previously recommended that interns receive the National Minimum Wage, which is the statutory minimum for regular employees. The new policy has been adopted following a recommendation of a PRCA PR and Communications council session on diversity earlier this year, as a means to increase diversity in the industry.

Payment of the Living Wage - currently set by the Living Wage Foundation at £8.45 per hour across the UK and £9.75 per hour in London - will be a requirement for being listed on the PRCA Intern Campaign and to take part in the PR Internships For All scheme.

The National Minimum Wage currently stands at £7.50 for over 25s, and £7.05 for those aged 21 to 24. The rate for people aged 18 to 20 is £5.60 per hour.

PRCA director general Francis Ingham said: "We have seen countless business and moral cases for improving diversity, yet the industry is still struggling with this issue. We know that paying interns is the minimum requirement for improving diversity across the workforce.

"The good news is that a lot of our members are already paying their interns the Living Wage but we urge the entire industry to do the same.

"Intern wages are clearly only one factor in improving diversity across the industry, which is why we are committed to publishing diversity guidelines and sharing best practice. Interns are the lifeblood of this industry, so therefore it is vital that we recruit young people from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds and that we prioritise diversity."

The PRCA said it will also be developing diversity guidelines for the industry. In July, the trade body announced that every renewing member would be asked to make a voluntary donation to the Taylor Bennett Foundation, after the industry's diversity charity became the trade association's charity of the year.



