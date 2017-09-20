So, you want my job? Senior PR lecturer, Manchester Metropolitan University

PRWeek takes a sidelong look at recruitment in public sector comms. Do you fancy Wendy Moran's job as senior lecturer, PR, at Manchester Metropolitan University Business School?

Name:

Wendy Moran

Job:

Senior lecturer in public relations, Manchester Metropolitan University Business School.

Starting salary/salary band for the job?

From £41,000.

What qualifications do you need?

Industry experience and a minimum of a masters-level qualification and commitment to undertake a PhD.

What level of experience do you need?

Ten to 15 years.

Is previous experience in a public sector comms role necessary/useful?

It depends on the Faculty. My first role in a University was public sector specific but I am currently in a business school that cuts across sectors, but allows me to maintain my specialism.

What are the main day-to-day challenges?

Juggling so many different people, in so many roles at so many levels.

What is the best part of the job?

If you like people as I do – the above! At its best, there is also opportunity for creativity and imagination in launching new initiatives and creating partnerships. I have been a committee member of the CIPR Local Public Services Group for over ten years and through this and other networks have been able to launch projects straddling industry and academia.

What is the most unusual fact you know as a result of this job?

I can’t actually think of one – perhaps the unusual has become usual.

If you get an interview, do say?

My understanding is...

If you get an interview, don’t say?

That’s very interesting. I will undertake an extensive piece of research and come back to you with the findings next year!

If you’re good at this job you might also be well-suited to?

Being a public relations practitioner? That’s a key element in being successful. Unlike many other academic disciplines, theory and practice must be fully integrated.

