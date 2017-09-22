Edelman gets ex-Number 10 adviser and Sun journalist Craig Woodhouse as director

Craig Woodhouse, formerly a senior political journalist and latterly a press aide to the Prime Minister, will join Edelman UK next month.

Woodhouse (pictured) will join on 2 October as a director in Edelman's 20-strong public affairs and government relations team. He will report jointly to public affairs MD Will Walden, himself a former adviser to Boris Johnson, and Walden's deputy Anthony Marlowe.

At Edelman, Woodhouse will have oversight of Edelman’s political media engagement. He will also have responsibility for growing clients in the gig economy, energy, gambling and sporting and leisure sectors.

In his career as a journalist, Woodhouse worked for various national outlets, most recently as chief political correspondent on The Sun, and was chair of the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

He moved in September 2016 to become a special adviser to culture secretary Karen Bradley, before being posted to the Conservative Party's HQ as a press officer on its general election campaign.

Post-election, he was drafted in to shore up PM Theresa May's depleted team of advisers, but left Downing Street later in the summer. May hired new comms chief Robbie Gibb during this time.

Walden said: "Craig is one of the most respected, thoughtful and professional advisers in Whitehall. He brings years of understanding at the sharp end of Westminster politics... I can’t think of anyone I’d rather have hired in this space than Craig. He will be a dynamic driving force for our clients, whilst further strengthening our PA bench."

Woodhouse said he was "thrilled to be joining a truly global force in public affairs".

Walden's appointment in December last year came at the same time as the firm welcomed Lucy Thomas, one of the directors of the Stronger In campaign, to its public affairs team.

Separately, three other Number 10 alumni recently joined Portland.

Read next: What really went wrong - 11 reasons the Tory election campaign tanked