Honda on the 11-year-old mowing the White House lawn: 'We had nothing to do with this'

Honda spokesperson Kathy Graham said she was "surprised" when she saw a Honda mower being pushed by a young boy in a White House video.

The Trump administration released a slickly produced video on Friday featuring 11-year-old Frank Giaccio using a Honda lawnmower to trim the White House lawn. The company said it was not a paid product placement.

"We were just as surprised as you were," Honda Power Equipment spokesperson Kathy Graham said about the brand’s appearance in the video, which was tweeted on Friday by President Donald Trump. "We had nothing to do with this."

Graham explained that in 2011 Honda donated lawn equipment to the National Parks Service, which maintains the White House grounds.

Falls Church, Virginia, resident Giaccio wrote a letter to Trump this year asking if he could mow the White House lawn. His wish was granted, and top-tier outlets such as NBC News covered the moment on Friday when Giaccio was so focused on the lawn maintenance at hand that he didn’t notice Trump had walked over to talk to him.

#Frank trended on Twitter on Friday, and social media users questioned if Honda’s presence was a product placement.

Some Twitter users suggested Honda should give products to Giaccio or use him in a commercial.

Honda has no plans to capitalize on the situation, Graham said.

"As Honda was not involved in this, we don't think it is appropriate for us to put any [statements] out," Graham said. "It was a nice opportunity for [Giaccio], and we think it should remain about him."

