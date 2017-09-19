Hudson Cutler merges with Shawn Amos' firm, Put Together Media

Hudson Cutler principal Robert Dowling and Amos worked together at FleishmanHillard - Dowling as president of its U.S. East region and Amos as chief content innovation officer for the Americas at FH ContentWorks.

NEW YORK: Hudson Cutler has merged with Put Together Media, a social, content, and creative production agency.

The combined firm will operate as Hudson Cutler & Co. Shawn Amos, founder and CEO of Put Together Media, will serve as chief storytelling officer.

Five other Put Together Media staffers are joining Hudson Cutler in social media strategy, content, and creative production roles. The merger is adding experience to Hudson Cutler in the areas of digital and entertainment, as well as a Los Angeles location to its New York headquarters. The combined firm has 12 staffers.

No layoffs or client conflicts will result from this deal, said Dowling and Amos.

Dowling and Amos worked together earlier in their careers at FleishmanHillard, Dowling as president of Fleishman’s U.S. East region and Amos as chief content innovation officer of the Americas for FH ContentWorks. Both left Fleishman to start their own agencies; Dowling formed Hudson Cutler in late 2015 and Amos launched Put Together Media last March.

Since then, they have partnered to work with clients such as BMW, Gallo Winery, and Kaiser Permanente. Dowling called the merger a "strategic evolution of their relationship."

"Put Together Media is well-versed in social media and content strategy for brands; the day-to-day management and growth of social media platforms and the creation of social-media-based campaign work has been our bread and butter," said Amos. "A lot of Hudson Cutler’s work has needed social media solutions. Conversely, we have clients who had broader comms issues or PR planning and strategy issues, so we leaned on Hudson Cutler for that."

Dowling declined to share specific financial details about the deal, which he valued in the mid- to high-six-figure range.

"We both come out of a big agency experience where we came to see that clients were not being serviced in the way they needed to be," said Dowling. "Team members weren’t challenged or allowed to grow and bring creative thinking in the way they should be. Coming out of that experience together, we knew we wanted to fix the problem and come up with more interesting approaches."

In July, Hudson Cutler rolled out a sister agency called EthicOne, aimed at helping companies turn ethics into a strategic business advantage. Based in New York, Hudson Cutler principal David Herrick is managing principal, and Dowling is principal of EthicOne.

Hudson Cutler also recently hired Lavanya DJ as managing director. She recently left her role as MD at Gutenberg, where she managed operations in New York and London.