Agency sought for three-month contract to put Medway on the map

Medway Council is on the hunt for an agency to help boost its profile ahead of the 20th anniversary of the creation of the district.

Attracting new businesses and residents into the area is part of the goal of the campaign to put Medway on the map.





The council - which covers the five Medway towns of Chatham, Strood, Rochester, Rainham and Gillingham and its rural areas - has a budget of £50,000 for the three-month project.





Celia Glynn-Williams, head of comms at Medway Council, told PRWeek: "People don't really know enough yet about Medway. We want to put it on the map and show the great attractions and opportunities for businesses and individuals."





The local authority is set to launch its regeneration vision in January 2018, which includes plans for 30,000 new homes by 2035, and ambitions to expand on the 17,460 businesses which are based there.





With its aims to become a leading waterfront university city with strong economic growth, the communications planning work - which is being described as a place-branding and marketing strategy - is set to run from 16 October to 19 January.





The purpose is to showcase the area as a more affordable option for Londoners to move to, which has the benefit of being close to the capital but with more space available, as well as promoting Medway to entrepreneurs, students and raising its profile with MPs and ministers.





"The first thing we want the agency to do is to articulate the Medway vision and story," said Glynn-Williams.





She added: "That will include perception work and collaboration with local partners, like small businesses, community groups, the aerospace industry and residents. The agency will be helping us to set out our stall, and look at [elements like] identifying international events we might host here. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to galvanise the history we have of working with partners."







The project is being commissioned by Medway Council but will be overseen by Medway Council’s ‘Medway on the Map Working Group’, chaired by the council’s leader.





An action plan for continuing communications work will be developed from the perception work and planning, added Glynn-Williams, and will include identifying key audiences and devising ideas for marketing and PR activities and channels.





As part of the project, the agency will work on key messages that can be used for online, social, print and broadcast media platforms, as well as developing a visual identity that reflects Medway's ambitions for the next 20 years.





Creating images and video will also feature in the successful agency's remit, along with support for a formal launch of the branding and messages alongside the launch of Medway's regeneration vision in January 2018.





Measurable outcomes are crucial to the work, and include increased media profile and visitor numbers to attractions and hotels, new business opening in the area and an improved image in perception surveys.