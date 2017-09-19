In brief: New directors at Firstlight, Nisse leaves Newgate, Fusion and Redleaf wins

Nisse leaves Newgate

Jason Nisse (above), a former national newspaper journalist and business editor, has left Newgate Communications to launch his own independent consultancy. Nisse was one of Newgate's first hires after it launched in 2011, having previously worked at Fishburn Hedges, in-house at Barclays and on Fleet Street with the Independent. He said that he believed the new venture, The Nisse Consultancy, "gives me more flexibility to take on clients that interest me and help them to achieve their goals".

New directors at Firstlight

Firstlight has made three senior promotions; giving Grant Fisher, Sam Bevans and Anna Price the role of director. Fisher works in the firm's healthcare team and the other two new directors in its corporate team. Firstlight, which ranked 105th in the PRWeek Top 150 for 2017, now has 35 staff and works across corporate, tech and healthcare comms. Clients currently include LinkedIn, eBay, Roche, Novartis, and Standard Life Aberdeen.

Redleaf wins Red Cross bond brief

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has hired PR agency Redleaf Communications to promote a new way of funding aid in conflict-hit countries. The agency is tasked with raising the profile of its Humanitarian Impact Bond, which will be used to transform services for people with disabilities living in warzones. The aim is to raise 26m Swiss Franc (£20m). Investors may be paid back a portion, the full amount or the full amount plus an additional return, depending on the results of independent scrutiny of the success of the NGO's projects.

Evans appoints Fusion

High street cycling retailer Evans has appointed Fusion Media to handle its PR and social media. It is tasked with increasing awareness of Evans' key brands in specialist and national media, as well as improving its social media presence.

Turtle to talk about Flight Club

The e-newsletter Jack's Flight Club, which was set up last year and notifies subscribers of cheap and mistake fares, has appointed travel specialists Turtle PR to maximise exposure for the brand in the UK media and beyond.

Fintech start-up hires Foco

Online personal finance assistant Bean has taken on start-up agency Foco to handle its public relations. The agency was launched recently and its first retainer was with a tech platform for carers and those needing care.

Champions (UK) to champion salon

Midlands agency Champions (UK) has been appointed to run PR activity for Nottingham-based salon nkd waxing, as it prepares to open a new salon in Leicester.

Read next: Yesterday's briefs



