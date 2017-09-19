Breakfast Briefing, 9.19.2017: Uber sues ad agency for fraud

Plus: More on Equifax's data breach, Toys 'R' Us filing for Chapter 11, and a non-partisan campaign to educate the public about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

This time, it’s Uber doing the suing. The ride-hailing company has filed a lawsuit against ad agency Fetch Media, claiming the firm billed Uber for fraudulent online ads, according to Bloomberg. Uber filed the suit against Fetch, which is a part of Dentsu, in U.S. District Court in San Francisco on Monday.

More on the Equifax data breach. The credit data clearinghouse also found out about a data breach in March, however it claims the incident was not related to the much larger breach that put the personal information of 143 million Americans at risk, according to Bloomberg. The Justice Department is investigating whether Equifax executives violated insider trading laws by selling stock in the company ahead of the disclosure of the latter breach, according to the news organization.

Toys ‘R’ Us files for Chapter 11. Nearly $5 billion in debt, retailing giant Toys ‘R’ Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday night. The company said it plans to keep its 1,600 Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us stores around the world open for business while it restructures.

Non-partisan group launches campaign on Russian election meddling. The Committee to Investigate Russia began a push on Tuesday to educate the American public on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The campaign includes a website, expert analysis, social media, a daily newsletter, and breaking news updates, according to The Hill.

Speaking of Russia...The latest drip out of investigations into the country’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election is that federal agents wiretapped former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort before and after ballots were cast, according to CNN. Investigators have probed the work of consultants such as Podesta Group and Mercury with former Ukrainian officials going back years, according to the cable network.