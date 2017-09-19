Tech industry comms veteran Drew Olanoff joins Scaleworks

SAN ANTONIO, TX: Venture equity startup Scaleworks has hired Silicon Valley veteran Drew Olanoff as VP of communications.

Olanoff started in the newly created role at the company last week and reports to co-general partner Ed Byrne. Scaleworks is based in San Antonio, Texas, but Olanoff will work remotely from Philadelphia.

Scaleworks, founded in 2016, acquires majority stakes in tech startups and helps them grow by hiring expert talent or providing strategic counsel. Olanoff, as VP of communications, works with each of the startups in the portfolio on their marketing and communications needs.

"My goal would be to build out marketing team and comms team for each of them as they need it," Olanoff said. "Many of these companies have been around for five or six years. They have customers, but maybe just needed a couple business model tweaks or need some help with communications."

Scaleworks specializes in b-to-b SaaS (software as a service) companies and currently has seven startups in its portfolio, including Filestack, Assembla, Chargify, Twist, Mailgun, Qualaroo, and Earth Class Mail.

Olanoff previously worked in Mercury’s San Francisco office, which he left in January. He also worked as head of global communications for venture capital firm Rothenberg Ventures. His career has been mostly in-house communications in the tech industry, including at virtual reality company River Studios, photography platform EyeEm, and Yahoo. He has also written for TechCrunch and The Next Web.

"I’ve done the startup thing, it’s exciting to start from nothing, but on this side I don't have to," Olanoff said. "All I have to do is come in and help them put the train back on the track. This feels like a firm to me. I’m working as needed if someone has a question, working with a different company every day, and looking at new companies not just from business perspective, but from a branding perspective."