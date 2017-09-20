Four months after the Manchester bombing, we're still absorbing the comms lessons

As a communication professional, we train and plan to deal with a crisis and to be ready when needed.

After almost 20 years in police communication I have seen many things and faced many challenges, but nothing prepared me for the tough test that I and the whole team were going to face.

We are a relatively small team and are around 35 per cent smaller than we were 10 years ago when our focus was mainly on media relations and spending our substantial advertising budget. Social media had not yet taken hold.

What we faced that night and in the following days stretched us almost to breaking point and, four months on, the challenge is in many ways greater than in the hours immediately after the attack.

Our planning to deal with a crisis is almost totally focused on those initially hours and days. We spend very little time on the recovery communication and the return to normality.

The aftermath of the incident is still being dealt with and there is a backlog of work that didn’t get done and we are trying to return to normal business.

All this with the same number of people on the team, and these people had worked long hours over many days and desperately needed some time off.

Four months on there is still an ongoing investigation, we are still working to support families and victims, and we continue to work with partner agencies across Manchester on the recovery and managing the impact on the city.

The events that night and particularly those victims and their families are never out of our thoughts.

I still get emotional when I talk about the amazing work that the team did. Every one of them stepped up to make sure we got the job done. They cancelled holidays, they changed arrangements, they worked nights, they travelled across the country, and they did whatever they needed to do.

Some are fairly new to the world of police communication, but for all of us it was a test.