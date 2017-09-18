Snapchat removes Al-Jazeera from its app in Saudi Arabia

Snapchat has blocked Al-Jazeera's Discover publisher channel in Saudi Arabia because the authorities claimed it violated local laws.

This move is linked to Qatar's dispute with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates after the four countries cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism, reported the BBC

Saudi Arabia has demanded that the Qatari government shut down the network altogether as one of the 13 conditions under which it would remove sanctions against the country.

A statement from a Snapchat spokesperson to the BBC said that the platform makes an effort to comply with local laws. 

This move from Snapchat indicates an inclination for the platform to comply with local restrictions, contrasting with Google's stance in China. 

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

