Weber and LADbible veteran Adam Clyne launches Coolr, promising that internal comms is becoming 'sexy'

The former EMEA head of digital at Weber Shandwick has gone public with his new venture Coolr, an internal comms agency that is an official partner of Facebook's Workplace platform.

Adam Clyne spent 18 months at Weber Shandwick before leaving last summer. Prior to that he worked at TVC Group and other UK agencies. After Weber, he joined youth media platform The LADbible Group.

While at Weber, he was involved with the firm's pilot scheme of Facebook at Work, an internal networking and communications tool which was then in beta, and launched fully in October 2016 with the name Workplace by Facebook.

He said his experience of Facebook at Work was "amazing", and convinced him that email was a "20th century tool" which had not evolved sufficiently.

Clyne began work on Coolr in March, and having recently helped deploy Workplace at the outdoors retailer Regatta, has now launched publicly. It is now in discussions with a variety of other companies including media and banking brands, Clyne told PRWeek.

He said: "There's always been this debate about how do we get PR into the boardroom. This space is getting boardroom and CEO attention - internal comms is about to become sexy."

Coolr is one of 40 official partners of Workplace, with others including Weber, Edelman, Ketchum, Golin and TBWA.

Coolr's team also includes head of digital Samira Khalifa, who as head of digital at food service giant Compass Group led deployment of Workplace to 65,000 UK staff, as well as former Glamour and Brides journalist Deborah Joseph, and creative Graham Smith.

The agency's name is a reference to the proverbial 'watercooler moments' that are a mainstay of office life.

Read next: 'Horrendous' - internal comms pros bristle at 'abysmal' portrayal in Cosmopolitan