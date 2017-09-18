Finn Partners acquires ABI Marketing Public Relations

Finn Partners is gaining a foothold in Shanghai and Frankfurt through the acquisition of the international b-to-b firm.

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has acquired ABI Marketing Public Relations, a b-to-b firm focused on industrial and trade markets, the agencies said Monday morning.

Alan Isacson, founder and CEO of ABI, will assume the title of managing partner at ABI, a Finn Partners Company. ABI, which was founded in 1980, will retain its brand for two years, then switch to the Finn Partners brand.

"We work hard with global companies to help them focus on what they are doing as thought leaders and how they can be more efficient, reduce waste, improve sustainability scores, and appeal to key demographics," explained Isacson. "Finn Partners has the depth of creative services we need and an understanding of the advanced technologies that we need to be able to carry that messaging forward and make a big difference for our clients."

Peter Finn, founding partner of Finn Partners, said ABI’s expertise in the industrial sector will bring b-to-b experience to his firm. Asked why he chose to buy ABI, Finn explained, "ABI is a PR and marketing firm and we are in the midst of transition to this."

ABI’s areas of specialization include packaging, food and beverage, life sciences, chemical, plastic, automotive, aerospace, and environmental sectors. The firm also has language capabilities in German, Italian, French, Spanish, Polish, Romanian, Portuguese, Russian, Mandarin, and Japanese.

ABI has worked with clients including Bosch, Artel, DayGlo, Eastman, Zip-Pak, and Crown, according to the firm's website. Isacson declined to disclose ABI's current clients.

Finn added that the deal also fits with the agency’s goal of growing internationally, adding two offices to its network. ABI’s offices in New York, London, and Singapore will merge with those of Finn Partners, and it will add offices to Finn Partners in Frankfurt and Shanghai, Finn explained. Headquartered in New York, Finn Partners also has locations in Chicago; Detroit; Los Angeles; Paris; San Francisco, Jerusalem, Washington, DC; Portland, Oregon; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Finn said there will be no layoffs in client services. The firm has 550 staffers, while ABI has 35. "Usually we consolidate back office staff," he said. "But with client service staff, we never make changes there."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Gould+Partners facilitated the acquisition.

Finn Partners reported revenue of $77.7 million in 2016, up 9% over the year prior.

In April, Finn Partners made its first move into Asia by acquiring Singapore-based Ying Communications and its sister agency, True Worth Communications. Last September, Stagwell Group, the investment advisory firm founded by former Burson-Marsteller CEO Mark Penn, took a minority investment in Finn Partners.