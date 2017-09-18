Maslansky + Partners rolls out Dynamic Response crisis tool

Dynamic Response, developed in partnership with P&G, is now being brought to market as a digital product.

NEW YORK: Maslansky + Partners has launched Dynamic Response, a subscription-based tool that helps users draft responses for issues management, developed in partnership with P&G.

In a demo previewed to PRWeek, CEO Michael Maslansky pitched the product as a way for companies to avoid the tone-deaf pitfalls of crises, such as United Airlines’ violent ejection of a passenger and its PR fumbles.

Dynamic Response walks users through their response to an issue or crisis, first by having them define the "situation" at hand (an event where the overall brand is stake, a product situation, and rumors). It allows stakeholders to operate on a single workflow.

From there, the tool breaks down the "core drivers of response," "an algorithm generates custom message frameworks," and it "provides messaging framing ideas and examples," a spokesperson said via email.

The product is built on data and research including Maslansky + Partners 25 years of case studies, academic literature and studies on behavioral science, and analyses of corporate responses to crises, Maslansky explained.

"The basic premise is this provides a roadmap for helping you develop a response," Maslansky said. "It could help you get to a message you can start routing for approval or to put into the marketplace in a short period of time."



The tool had been an internal tool maslansky + partners developed with P&G. Baumann helped digitize and bring it to market as a product, working as the day-to-day strategist working with developers on it, Maslansky said.

P&G is Dynamic Response’s pilot client. The consumer goods giant adopted the tool in its beta stage, helping maslansky + partners to design and test it.

"We are always looking for ways to more effectively connect with consumers on topics that matter to them. Working with Maslansky + Partners, we now have a tool that is data-driven and enables us to apply past experiences so we can be more effective and consistent in using the language of the consumer," said Dr. Scott Heid, a P&G communications executive, via email.

"If you look at the world we’re in today, every time we open the paper, we’re looking at a new crisis, because it’s much harder to operate and communicate than ever before," Maslansky said. "What we start to see is that as this environment gets harder there is a greater need to respond quickly and with confidence. And yet it’s easy to get tripped up. So we started looking for ways to help them accelerate the process of responding and reduce the likelihood they’ll get into trouble."

Flipping the script

Here are the changes Dynamic Response recommended to Equifax’s initial statement on the cyberbreach.