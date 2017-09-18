In brief: Road wins antibiotic resistance client, W checks out of W, Aspectus cashes in with conference

Road wins antibiotic resistance client, Havas makes US purchase, Aspectus cashes in on conference brief and more from PRWeek UK.

Road wins antibiotic resistance client

Healthcare comms specialist Road has been appointed by biopharmaceutical company Helperby Therapeutics, to provide support in communicating what it says is a "potentially breakthrough solution to the threat of microbial resistance to antibiotics", which combines new resistance breakers with existing antibiotics. Road will engage the medical and investment communities in conversation around antibiotic resistance. Road also won a brief last year with GAMA Healthcare, an NHS supplier working to combat superbugs.

Havas makes US purchase

Havas Group has acquired New York digital agency The 88. The firm has two offices in the US city, and was founded in 2010. Clients have includes Adidas, Bacardi and Bloomingdale's.

Aspectus cashes in on conference brief

Aspectus has been appointed by EuroFinance to run media relations for its International Treasury and Cash Management Conference for the second consecutive year. The event attracts nearly 2,000 deleates from more than 50 countries and takes place in Barcelona next month.

W (agency) checks out of W (hotel)

The agency WickerWood has been appointed by W Hotels Worldwide to provide PR for its W London property in Leicester Square, a brief previously held by W Communications.

Oppo scoops PR support

Healthy ice cream brand Oppo has appointed The Clerkenwell Brothers as its retained consumer PR agency.