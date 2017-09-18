Breakfast Briefing, 9.18.2017: Spicer cameo leads Emmys buzz

But not everyone was amused by the former White House press secretary's appearance.

And the Emmy for most obvious attempt to repair an image goes to...Sean Spicer, who made a surprising appearance at Sunday night’s overtly political Emmy Awards. The cameo stunned the stars in attendance but didn’t go over well with left-leaning parts of the internet. HuffPost ran a collection of angry viewer tweets, and Slate called the former White House press secretary’s appearance "a sickening, cynical laugh grab."

As for the actual awards, some Emmys history was made. Donald Glover became the first African-American to win for directing a comedy. The Handmaid’s Tale won for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, making it the first streaming service to top the category.

Two top Equifax executives have stepped down. The company said late Friday that chief security officer Susan Mauldin and chief information officer Dave Webb are leaving in the wake of a data breach at the credit data clearinghouse that affected the personal information of 143 million Americans. Here’s how the situation went from IT security vulnerability to full-fledged corporate crisis, via The Wall Street Journal.

What to watch this week. President Donald Trump is set to meet with foreign leaders today before his address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, his first as president. Trump is expected to discuss the threat posed by North Korea and terrorist groups in the speech, according to The Hill.

Wenner Media puts Rolling Stone on the block. The publishing company said on Sunday that it is exploring business options for the iconic magazine. Publisher Jann Wenner and his son spoke with The New York Times about the decision, with the ender Wenner telling the newspaper they hope to find a buyer "with lots of money."