Sacked Bell Pottinger partner's father leaves Rentokil role after Times reports he won commission for Oakbay introduction

Chris Geoghegan, the father of sacked Bell Pottinger partner Victoria Geoghegan, has stepped down from a role at Rentokil after The Times said that he had profited from introducing the agency to its controversial client Oakbay.

Geoghegan was already known to have played a role in introducing the Gupta family and its Oakbay conglomerate to Bell Pottinger - although he was not employed by the agency. On Friday, The Times reported that Chris Geoghegan earned £120,000 for "brokering" the deal between Oakbay and Bell Pottinger.

Bell Pottinger's racially divisive campaign work for Oakbay led to the sacking of Victoria Geoghegan, and was the main factor in the recent demise of the agency.

It was this morning confirmed by FTSE-listed pest control and hygiene group Rentokil Initial that he had stepped down from the non-executive director role that he had held since last summer.

Bell Pottinger itself had held a financial and corporate brief with Rentokil for around three years, but work has now stopped.

Around 30 or 40 staff remained at work at Bell Pottinger on Friday, an agency source told PRWeek. Upwards of 60 redundancies had been made early last week, with the agency having in excess of 150 UK staff when it went into administration.