Watch: Off-duty Man United players go bowling in campaign for banking sponsor

Four Manchester United players met up after training to tackle a series of bowling challenges arranged by the club's partner, the online banking group Swissquote.

Phil Jones and Ashley Young teamed up against Sergio Romero and Matteo Darmian in a contest that included having to bowl left-handed, blindfolded, and through the legs.

Following a slow start (see video below) England duo Jones and Young eventually overcame their teammates. The activity was created by PR agency PrettyGreen.

Swissquote appointed PrettyGreen to help amplify the brand's sponsorship rights with Manchester United and seed player content via earned and paid media throughout Europe, said agency head of sport Paddy Hobbs, who is leading the account.

PrettyGreen was awarded a similar brief with online gambling site Betsafe in August. Work for Betsafe has so far included launching ‘Notorious Airways’ alongside UFC fighter Conor McGregor – nicknamed ‘The Notorious’ – ahead of his boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather last month.

