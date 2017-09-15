Your call: Will Apple be able to market a smartphone that costs (gulp) $1,000?

Added 33 minutes ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

Will the iPhone X prove too costly for Apple to market effectively?

Blog

Apple introduced its latest smartphone this week: the iPhone X. It has enhanced features like a button-less screen and facial recognition technology. It also has a very hefty price tag. Will Apple be able to market the new device?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now