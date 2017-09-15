Apple introduced its latest smartphone this week: the iPhone X. It has enhanced features like a button-less screen and facial recognition technology. It also has a very hefty price tag. Will Apple be able to market the new device?
Your call: Will Apple be able to market a smartphone that costs (gulp) $1,000?
Will the iPhone X prove too costly for Apple to market effectively?
