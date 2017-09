Bill Chandler, SVP and chief communications officer, Western Union, chats with PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch about modernizing the comms function, navigating social issues, the Equifax leak, Martin Sorrell's first tweet, and Hope Hicks' new role in the White House.

The group also discuss the deaths of Edie Windsor and Marv Gellman, as well as the 2017 PRWeek Hall of Fame.