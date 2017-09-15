Breakfast Briefing, 9.15.2017: Elizabeth Warren has Equifax in her sights

The senator is planning to investigate the credit data clearinghouse. Plus: Results from the Diversity Distinction in PR Awards.

The seventh annual Diversity Distinction in PR Awards were held on Thursday night in New York, emceed by Al Roker. Burson-Marsteller’s Together Being More effort won Best PR Firm Diversity Initiative, and APCO Worldwide Washington MD Lisa Osborne Ross and HP global chief marcomms officer Antonio Lucio were named Agency and In-House Diversity Champions, respectively. NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity push won Best In-House Diversity Initiative.

More trouble for Equifax: Elizabeth Warren. The Massachusetts senator has the credit data clearinghouse in her sights, saying in a letter that she’s starting an investigation into the company’s data breach and business practices. She and 11 other senators also plan to introduce a bill that would allow consumers to freeze their credit for free, according to Reuters.

Google cracks down on treatment center ads. The company has stopped selling search ads against a number of terms used to look for drug and alcohol treatment centers, according to The Verge. The move aims to separate legitimate treatment centers from the bad actors that target unknowing addicts or their families online, according to The New York Times.

Facebook vows to fix targeting via hate terms. The social network is being criticized after journalists from ProPublica found that advertisers could target users of the platform with terms such as "Jew hater" or even "history of why Jews ruin the world," among several others. The company removed the anti-semitic terms after it was contacted by the site.

Manafort spokesman to take the stand. Jason Maloni, spokesman for former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, is set to testify in front of a grand jury in Washington, DC, on Friday. Prosecutors are examining Manafort’s business dealings as part of their investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to Politico.