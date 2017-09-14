PayPal's Anuj Nayar moves to LendingClub as comms head

Nayar is a PayPal and Apple veteran.

SAN FRANCISCO: PayPal’s Anuj Nayar is joining online lending marketplace LendingClub as VP and head of communications.

Nayar will start in the role on Monday and report to COO Sameer Gulati. Nayar will be in charge of all internal and external comms, as well as social media, for the $2.5 billion publicly traded fintech company.

He will oversee a team of five, which he said he plans to grow.

"LendingClub has an incredible business model, helping millions of Americans access a better way to receive credit," said Nayar. "The U.S. household debt is $12 trillion and people don’t know there is a better way to access credit with Lending Club. That is a comms challenge and a business challenge."

One of the first tasks Nayar will focus on is preparation for LendingClub’s first post-IPO investor day in December. LendingClub has been a public company since December 2014.

Nayar is joining LendingClub from PayPal, where he worked for nine years in various roles. Most recently, he was head of product communications and global initiatives.

Before that, between 2003 and 2008, Nayar was head of Mac PR at Apple.

Steve Swasey had a short stint at LendingClub last year as SVP, corporate communications, before moving to transit app Moovit as VP, head of global communications.

