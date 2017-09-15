Brunswick partner Fattah to take top role at Burson-Marsteller's MENA business

Brunswick partner and former journalist Hassan Fattah has joined the executive committee of Burson-Marsteller ASDA'A, the MENA region operation of Burson-Marsteller.

He will take on the role of managing director and work under Sunil John, who founded ASDA'A PR in 1999. John told PRWeek he would have a particular focus on media and public affairs work for government clients.

Fattah spent the past three years at Brunswick, working on global accounts including Mubadala, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations and Emirates Global Aluminium.

He has also worked in-house at GEMS Education, and before moving into PR was the Middle East correspondent for the New York Times, and then helped launch The National, an English-language newspaper published in Abu Dhabi, where he worked until 2013.

John's agency was acquired by WPP in 2008, and became ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller. It now has around 160 staff across 11 offices in the region.

Fattah joins ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller's executive committee, which also includes Sameh Hamtini, who has been with the firm since 2001 and oversees its regional operations, and Margaret Flanagan, its chief strategy officer.

Clients of ASDA'A BM have included American Express, Ford Middle East and Emaar Properties, the property developer behind the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallent building.

The Middle East was cited as the strongest-performing region for Burson in 2016 by its global CEO, speaking to PRWeek for our Global Agency Business Report.



