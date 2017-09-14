Breakfast Briefing, 9.14.2017: Deal or no deal?; Spicer on Kimmel

Deal or no deal? Top Democrats indicated on Wednesday night that they had a deal with President Donald Trump to protect "Dreamers," or individuals who would be deported if DACA is rescinded. Thursday morning, Trump tweeted that no agreement had been reached (after taking several shots at former rival Hillary Clinton the night before). So what might’ve happened? The far right treated reports of an agreement with Democrats as a double-cross by Trump. Arch-conservative Rep. Steve King (R-IA) tweeted, "If AP is correct, Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible." Breitbart coined the mocking nickname "Amnesty Don."

Not the headline Equifax wants to see. From Bloomberg: "Thank you for calling Equifax. Your business is not important to us." (The article makes the case that the U.S. credit-monitoring system is a nightmare, not Equifax in and of itself). Nonetheless, Equifax’s stock has fallen 31% since it disclosed a data breach affecting 143 million Americans, removing $5.3 billion from its market capitalization, according to MarketWatch.

Motel 6 clarifies policy on calling ICE on guests. Employees at the hotel chain have stopped working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after the Phoenix New Times reported that attorneys suspected them of alerting officials to guests who appeared to be undocumented immigrants, according to HuffPost. The ACLU has tweeted at Motel 6 asking if turning in guests is the company’s official policy. The chain didn’t reply directly, but did post a statement.

Hill: Sorry, not sorry for Trump comments. ESPN personality Jemele Hill has apologized -- but to her employer, not President Trump. The host tweeted on Monday that Trump "is a white supremacist who has surrounded himself with other white supremacists." White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that Hill’s comments are a "fireable offense."

Kimmel roasts Spicer. A more relaxed but visibly nervous Sean Spicer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and broke some news: He has not seen President Trump naked. Kimmel grilled the former White House press secretary about his infamous first press conference from the White House on the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration.