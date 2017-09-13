Former boss Matthew Hiltzik remembers Hope Hicks before the White House

Hicks was named White House communications director this week. At the age of 28, she is the youngest person to have held the plum West Wing role.

NEW YORK: Hope Hicks has taken on the White House communications director role less than a month after she was assigned the job on an interim basis.

Hicks worked on Trump’s comms team since the beginning of his presidential run, starting as Trump’s campaign spokeswoman and communications director, then his transition team’s national press secretary, and most recently White House director of strategic communications.

At 28, Hicks is the youngest person to be named communications director. Prior to the campaign, she worked in communications at the Trump Organization and at New York-based firm Hiltzik Strategies, where she met the Trump family.

"Hope is reliable, trustworthy, and industrious and has a great disposition with both coworkers and clients," recalls her former boss, Matthew Hiltzik, president and CEO of the eponymous firm.

Unlike other members of the Trump team, Hicks has stayed out of the spotlight. She rarely made public appearances during the campaign, a tradition she has kept since joining the White House, and avoided television appearances. Hicks has also managed to keep her name out of the palace intrigue stories that have followed other top aides in the Trump administration since Inauguration Day.

"Hope is an independent thinker who uses proper discretion and is always looking to learn and improve," Hiltzik said.

The communications director role has turned over several times during Trump’s term, including twice within a two-week stretch. Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer covered the role before Mike Dubke joined in February, only to go back to double duty once Dubke resigned in May. In July, Anthony Scaramucci held the job for a whirlwind 11-day tenure during which Spicer and former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus resigned before Scaramucci himself left after an expletive-laden interview with a reporter for The New Yorker. Hicks was named interim communications director in August.