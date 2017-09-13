Breakfast Briefing, 9.13.2017: Equifax CEO pens apology op-ed

Equifax CEO points out the obvious. Richard Smith, the credit score information clearinghouse’s chief executive, penned an op-ed in USA Today saying its recent data breach was "the most humbling moment in our 118-year history" and vowing to make changes. After customer outrage, Equifax agreed on Tuesday to drop all credit freeze fees until November 21.

If you’ve been waiting with bated breath for Martin Sorrell to tweet, your wait is finally up. The WPP CEO said he "finally succumbed" to public pressure and tweeted for the first time on Wednesday morning. Sorrell pressed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on a range of of issues at Dmexco this morning, including what he called the platform’s "clunky" experience for advertisers. "We’ve not focused enough on ROI and proving that it works," Dorsey responded, according to Campaign. "We want to make sure every advertiser coming to Twitter can prove that it works."

More on the workplace crisis at SoFi. A former employee of the fintech company, whose CEO stepped down this week after a sexual harassment lawsuit against him became public, called the workplace "like a frat house," telling The New York Times, "You would find people having sex in their cars and in the parking lot. It was a free-for-all." SoFi isn’t the only Silicon Valley company accused of fostering a culture that’s more boys club run amok that workplace, of course. As Uber tries to rebound from its own culture crisis, its chief legal officer is stepping down.

Anthony Scaramucci has something up his sleeve. The short-tenured former White House communications director tweeted Tuesday night that something called "The Scaramucci Post" is "coming soon." Someone has purchased the domain www.thescaramuccipost.com, according to Gizmodo.

Finally, some very sad news from Tuesday. Edith Windsor, whose role in a 2013 lawsuit helped to pave the way for marriage equality, died on Tuesday at the age of 88. Windsor was named Communicator of the Year at the 2014 PRWeek Awards in recognition of the role she played in the marriage equality movement.