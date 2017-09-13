Ogilvy business development chief Suresh Raj moves to Zeno

Suresh Raj, worldwide chief business development officer at Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Group, has switched to a similar role at Zeno.

Raj, who has worked in senior business development positions at Ogilvy in London and New York since 2013, takes the role of MD, global business development, at Zeno.

The appointment follows strong growth at Zeno, Edelman’s sister agency, which increased revenue from $39m in 2015 to $58.7 million in 2016. That was helped by the acquisition of 3 Monkeys in the UK, additional offices in Asia, along with organic growth; like-for-like sales rose 16.7 per cent last year.

Zeno CEO Barby Siegel said: "It’s an exciting and pivotal time in our continued growth and evolution.

"Suresh brings a deep understanding of what clients are looking for in the changing communications landscape. He has a unique global perspective on the industry, and diverse experience that is very well-aligned with Zeno’s growth strategy – to be more strategic and focused around the opportunities we pursue while harnessing the full force of our global network to do so.

"Equally important, Suresh suits the Zeno culture very well with his innate collaborative approach and fearless spirit."

Raj’s previous roles include new business director at MHP, director at Borkowski, and PR manager and head of new business at Consolidated PR, all in the UK.

Raj, who started at Zeno in the New York-based role last week, said: "I am excited to be joining Zeno at such an important time in their growth and journey. I look forward to working with the leadership team on realising the ambitions of the company’s global growth strategy."



Earlier this month, CRM giant Salesforce said it would be consolidating its corporate communications work with Zeno.

Siegel was named Global Professional – Agency at the PRWeek Global Awards in London in May.



