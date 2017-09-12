Tim Sutton to become CEO of EMEA at Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick, the world's second biggest PR consultancy, has handed Tim Sutton the role of CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industry veteran Sutton, who is currently chairman of Weber Shandwick’s EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions, will take over executive leadership of the EMEA operation in January, when longstanding boss Colin Byrne leaves the business.

Byrne announced his departure from the company in May, after more than 20 years at the firm.

At the same time, Weber Shandwick announced a new strategic leadership board for EMEA to report in to Sutton. It comprises:

Hugh Baillie – head of client service, engagement disciplines, EMEA (new hire in 2016)

Rachel Friend – London MD

Lucie Harper – UK healthcare practice lead

Pete Jacob – new business development director (based in Dubai)

Jonas Palmqvist – deputy CEO and COO, Prime Weber Shandwick (based in Sweden)

Rachael Pay – EMEA healthcare practice lead

Christiane Schulz – president, Germany

Charlotte Witte - EVP, brand transformation EMEA

Weber Shandwick’s global CEO, Andy Polansky said: "Tim brings more than 35 years of experience in the PR industry and has had previous direct experience of running our EMEA business very successfully. During his eight years in Asia-Pacific, his leadership was instrumental in helping us to triple our revenues in that region as well as establishing us as the clear reputational leader in that market."

Prior to his career with Weber and its owner IPG, Sutton was chairman of Orpheus Group and chairman of BSMG Worldwide’s European operations. He has also served as CEO of UK PR firm Charles Barker and a director of seminal London-based consultancy, Paragon Communications, in the early 1990s.

The firm grew by around 10 per cent globally in 2016, according to the PRWeek Global Agency Business Report, but global CEO Andy Polansky said it expected this to slow in 2017.

