Breakfast Briefing, 9.12.2017: Ready to pay $1,000 for an iPhone?

Apple is set to introduce the latest member of the iPhone family today. In the first product announcement from the Steve Jobs Theater in its new spaceship-like campus, Apple is set to introduce its most advanced, and most expensive, edition of the iPhone yet. Look for rollouts of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and advancements to Apple Watch and Apple TV, as well, according to media reports.

Trump to make case for tax reform on the road. President Donald Trump could visit as many as 13 states over the next two months to promote tax reform to the public. The White House is trying to avoid the mistakes of the Obama administration in failing to make the case for the Affordable Care Act and tighten up its communications operation in the process, according to Bloomberg.

SoFi CEO Mike Cagney is stepping down. The financial tech startup’s founder and CEO said in an overnight blog post that he will exit by the end of this year. Cagney’s announcement came after a Wall Street Journal report detailing sexual harassment allegations against him.

Legislators want answers about Equifax breach. The credit score information clearinghouse is facing 23 (and growing) class action lawsuits over its data breach that left the personal information of 143 million Americans at risk, according to USA Today. The Senate Finance Committee also wants answers about the data breach. Equifax’s stock was down 8.2% on Monday, and it’s lost $3.6 billion from its market cap since last Thursday, according to Axios.

As if agencies weren’t already worried about Accenture… Making its ambitions more clear, one of the company’s top executives said Accenture Interactive wants to be the first global "experience agency of record," claiming it could service brand needs better than traditional holding companies. "We want to partner with our clients and become the custodian of the brand experience," Anatoly Roytman, MD of Accenture Interactive in EMEA and Latin America, told Campaign.