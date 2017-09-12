Grifco wins brief to change perception of Radisson Blu hotels across Europe

The Rezidor Hotel Group has appointed Grifco PR on a retainer to handle consumer PR for eight European city hotels.

Work began last month on the eight "design-led properties" – in Amsterdam, Belgrade, Berlin, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Madrid, Stockholm and Zurich.

Grifco will work with UK media and influencers to position them in the luxury, design and lifestyle space, moving away from their large corporate brand. It will also help announce a number of enhancements to the hotel this year and next, including creative collaborations.

There was no incumbent on what is a new brief.

There are 300 Radisson Blu hotels across 69 countries. Its parent, The Rezidor Hotel Group, employs 43,700 people in EMEA and is in turn part of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

Founded in 2002 by Claire Griffin, recent wins for travel, spa and beauty agency Grifco include The Dream Lodge Group and tour operator ECT Travel.



