Lippe Taylor hires VaynerMedia veteran Tina Cervera for new role

NEW YORK: Lippe Taylor has hired Tina Cervera as chief creative and digital officer, a position the agency created as part of its broader effort to integrate services and build capabilities.

Based in New York, Cervera’s role combines responsibilities for creative and digital; she is overseeing 10 to 12 staffers. Cervera started in the position last Tuesday.

"The marriage of a one-on-one conversation you can have with a brand via social mixed with the experiential aspect of PR and earned media could lead to a loyal and rich conversation and understanding of the consumer," she said. "Lippe Taylor is trying to continue that digital-first evolution and help clients understand where they need to go beyond PR."

Cervera is reporting to agency president Paul Dyer, who was hired in January to bring new capabilities to the agency and "advance the traditional PR model."

When Dyer was hired, the agency had a chief creative officer, Jayne Whitmer, and a chief digital officer, Fred Gerantabee.

Gerantabee left the agency in April, according to his LinkedIn account. Whitmer "continues to work with Lippe Taylor clients as a member of its ‘Virtual Crowd,’" said Dyer.

Before joining Lippe Taylor, Cervera launched a consultancy known as Wit & Measure. Previously, she worked at VaynerMedia as SVP and executive creative director and prior as head of creative. Before joining VaynerMedia in 2012, Cervera was global creative director and head of the branding and design group for the Associated Press.