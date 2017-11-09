Breakfast Briefing, 9.11.2017: September 11 anniversary, Irma strikes Florida, Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP

Added 1 hour ago by Frank Washkuch

Plus: Bell Pottinger's Middle Eastern wing is trying to split from its embattled parent company.

News

It’s the 16th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Northern Virginia. Social media has been filled with tributes on Monday morning, with #NeverForget, #September11th, and "World Trade Center" all trending on Twitter. This year’s commemoration will be Donald Trump’s first as president.

Millions of Floridians are without power as Hurricane Irma brushes the state from bottom to top. Amid wall-to-wall coverage of the storm, there’s some debate in the media about whether it’s prudent to put wind-shaken reporters in the target of a hurricane. Some journalists say storm visuals encourage viewers to stay indoors and take proper measures during a major weather event, according to The New York Times.

Martin Sorrell is under pressure to streamline WPP as major CPG companies cut back on marketing budgets. People inside and outside the company told Campaign that the WPP CEO should consider radical action to streamline the holding company. Meanwhile, Zenith has downgraded its global adspend growth prediction for the second time in 2017, this time to 4%.

The Middle Eastern arm of Bell Pottinger is looking to split from its beleaguered U.K.-based parent company. Its directors emphasized in a statement that they were not involved in winning or servicing the Oakbay account in South Africa, which led to the firm’s downfall, and that its personnel in the United Arab Emirates "actually rejected the opportunity to work on the account," according to PRWeek UK.

Hope Hicks has hired a personal lawyer for the #RussiaGate investigation. The interim White House communications director has retained attorney Robert Trout, according to Politico. Hicks is one of several aides that special counsel Robert Mueller wants to interview as part of his investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to The Washington Post.

