Salesforce consolidates corporate comms with Zeno Group

The CRM provider is consolidating all of its corporate PR work with Zeno and cutting ties with financial comms agency Sard Verbinnen.

SAN FRANCISCO: Salesforce is consolidating its corporate communications work with Zeno Group, the CRM giant’s comms chief said on Friday.

Zeno was hired this month. Salesforce chief communications officer Corey duBrowa said he worked with Zeno CEO Barby Siegel during his tenure at Starbucks, the bulk of whose communications work has been handled by DJE Holdings sister agency Edelman.

"Zeno, as part of the broader Edelman family, provides both a strategic set of multidisciplinary capabilities in addition to a terrific team and sharp execution," duBrowa said via email. "As Salesforce has recently surpassed the $10 billion annual run rate and continues to lead from a values, mission, and purpose-led point of view, having this set of capabilities to draw upon is more important than ever."

DuBrowa joined Salesforce as EVP and chief communications officer in July, reporting to chairman and CEO Marc Benioff, after an eight-year tenure at Starbucks. His most recent position at the coffee giant was SVP of global communications.

Salesforce will end its relationship with Sard Verbinnen & Co., which was brought on about two years ago to handle financial communications, at the end of the year, duBrowa added.

"We appreciate our partnership with Sard Verbinnen and the very good work they’ve done for us over the years," he said.

A representative from Sard Verbinnen was not immediately available for comment.

Nectar PR, which also worked on corporate communications for Salesforce, will continue to serve as the company’s AOR for product and solutions PR, DuBrowa said. Salesforce has worked with Nectar PR for more than three years.

DuBrowa cited the "pace and scale of [Salesforce’s] growth" as drivers in its decision to consolidate its corporate communications roster. The company beat analyst expectations in the second quarter with revenue in the range of $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion. Revenue was up 26% compared with the year prior, according to CNBC. The company said in April that it plans to grow its workforce from 25,000 employees to 30,000 this fiscal year.