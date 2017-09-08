Vox Global promotes Carey Tarbell, Mike Marker

Tarbell was named GM, while Marker succeeded her as MD.

WASHINGTON: Vox Global has promoted two staffers to senior leadership roles, naming Carey Tarbell as GM and Mike Marker as MD.

Tarbell is responsible for overall management and growth of the firm and its 10 offices around the U.S. and in Tokyo. Marker is overseeing Vox Global’s field offices and team, including strategy, business development, and culture.

Marker has taken over Tarbell’s previous role as MD; her role as GM is new at the firm. Both report to Robert Hoopes, president of Vox Global and GM of FleishmanHillard's Washington, DC, office.

Prior to joining Vox in 2007, Tarbell was executive director of The Policy Council at research company National Journal. She also worked at Powell Tate as EVP for 12 years.

Marker was SVP and partner at Vox Global parent FleishmanHillard in Chicago for 12 years before joining Vox in 2007. Earlier in his career, he worked at Ruder Finn and began his career as a journalist.

Tarbell and Marker could not be immediately reached for comment.