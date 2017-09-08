PR isn't very well understood by people outside of the industry, incuding those who work in the media. So when one of the most prolific firms in the PR space is generating gobbs of media — all of which is profoundly negative — how does that reflect on the rest of the PR industry? Your call.
Your call: Has Bell Pottinger hurt the PR industry's reputation?
One of the largest firms in comms is drowning in scandal. Not a good look.
