Breakfast Briefing, 9.8.2017: Latest on Bell Pottinger, Equifax, and Spicer's first post-White House interview

Plus: the five living ex-presidents may not actually have superpowers, but they are teaming up for an online push to raise money for hurricane victims.

The latest on Bell Pottinger: The former Asian arm of Bell Pottinger has formalized its separation from the beleaguered U.K.-based agency by rebranding as Klareco Communications. Its CEO stressed in a memo that "our team in Asia is, and always has been, a separate legal entity from Bell Pottinger in the U.K." Meanwhile, a U.K. government spokesperson has suggested that the firm donate profits from its work for Oakbay in South Africa, the account that eventually led to its downfall, to charity. The firm will likely be placed into administration on Monday, according to PRWeek UK.

Data security crisis at Equifax. The personal information of 143 million Americans is in danger after a data breach at Equifax, one of the three major clearinghouses for credit-score information. The breach, affecting birth dates, credit card numbers, and other types of personal info, was discovered on July 29, according to CNBC. Customers are struggling to get information about the breach from Equifax, with its helpline and website leaving them only more confused, according to Bloomberg.

Ex-presidents team up for hurricane relief. The five living former U.S. presidents have joined forces to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana and the incoming Hurricane Irma in the Southeast in an online push called the One America Appeal. The campaign’s TV ad aired Thursday night during the NFL season opener. President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the appeal on Thursday.

Sean Spicer has agreed to give his first post-White House interview to Jimmy Kimmel. After some brief Twitter banter, the former White House press secretary said he will go on Kimmel’s late-night show on ABC next Wednesday.

One sobering thought for the weekend. Videos purportedly showing the damage from Hurricane Irma are racking up millions of views on Facebook. However, many of them aren’t real - one stream with 6 million views is at least nine months old, according to CNN. More than two-thirds of Americans get "at least some of their news" from social media, according to data from the Pew Research Center, via Recode, released this week. That’s up from 62% last year.