Relevance rebrands, opens London office

The firm is changing its name to Relevance International as its expands internationally.

NEW YORK: Relevance New York has rebranded as Relevance International as it plans to open a London office next month.

The independent agency will expand to London’s Soho neighborhood with clients including real estate network Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, private equity capital advisory firm Real Asset Partners, architecture firm Spector Group, and luxury real estate auction company Concierge Auctions.

The London office will service the wider European marketplace and global projects while emphasizing U.K.-based media, the firm said in a statement.

"I think [clients] appreciate boots on the ground and the intimate relationships with reporters we also have in New York, which is the hub for most of our target media in the U.S. in the lifestyle category," said CEO Suzanne Rosnowski. "London is similar in that it’s a hub of lifestyle."

The unexpected result of last year’s Brexit referendum caused Rosnowski to hesitate expanding the agency she founded in 2012 to London, though she said her team would be able to evolve with the market. The expansion will also allow the firm to serve clients and win new business in EMEA, she added.

"We’ve experienced a lot of demand for global press results, because the lifestyle areas where we specialize, such as real estate, hospitality, and luxury goods, have potential clients or customers all over the world," Rosnowski explained.

London-based work is being led in the interim by a New York transplant serving as director, with plans to bring on a permanent office lead from the U.K., Rosnowski said.