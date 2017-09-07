Viacom expands Liza Burnett Fefferman's role to manage MTV comms

She will continue to oversee communications for VH1 and Logo.

NEW YORK: Viacom has promoted Liza Burnett Fefferman to SVP of communications for MTV, VH1, and Logo.

She will continue to oversee communications for the VH1 and Logo brands in the expanded role. Burnett Fefferman joined Viacom, parent of the three networks, in May 2016.

Previously, she led communications at Radius, the boutique label of The Weinstein Company, where she oversaw campaigns for 40 film releases, including Academy Award winners Citizenfour and 20 Feet from Stardom. Burnett Fefferman has also held senior positions at Samuel Goldwyn Films and was an independent PR and marketing consultant.

