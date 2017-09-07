Amazon, Starbucks, Microsoft take on Trump over undocumented children

A trio of top brands have thrown their weight behind a legal challenge to President Donald Trump's plan to end protection for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

The president said this week that he would scrap the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, introduced by his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that gives work permits to those who arrived in the country as children – known as "Dreamers."

The attorneys general of 15 states have filed a lawsuit to stop the move.

Amazon, Starbucks, and Microsoft, which are all based in Washington State, have filed sworn statements supporting the action, the Financial Times reported.

Brad Smith, president and chief legal officer of Microsoft, said earlier this week that the software giant had 39 employees protected under DACA. He said that ending the program would be a "big step back" for the U.S.

Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday described Trump’s announcement as a "sad day for our country," adding, "The decision to end DACA is not just wrong, it is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government and then punish them for it."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.