Perrier inspires the senses with interactive pop-up

How the brand got media outlets hyped about new water flavors.

Company: Perrier Waters

Campaign: Perrier Flavors Launch Campaign

Agency mix: Ogilvy PR (creative, strategy), MetaVision Media (media), Team N (PR, influencers), 360i (social), Merkle (paid search, email), Kinetic U.S., The Michael Allen Group (experiential, production)

Duration: June - August 2017

Perrier hosted an interactive pop-up experience in New York to introduce consumers and media to two new flavors of the brand's sparkling natural mineral water: strawberry and watermelon.

The socially sharable campaign included a partnership with a prominent artist and sponsorship of a live music event.

Strategy

Planning for the U.S.-based integrated campaign began in the summer of 2016.

The goals of the campaign were to increase awareness of the Perrier flavors, specifically the newest additions of strawberry and watermelon, and develop experiential activations and digital content to drive consumers to try out the products.

"Our campaign was digital-first, centered on social share, and we brought it to life in out-of-home activations, where consumers already are," explained Adaora Ugokwe, senior marketing manager, PR and partnerships for Perrier parent Nestle Waters.

The campaign team wanted to create several unique activations to go along with the campaign and also tap an artistic partner who could communicate the flavors in a captivating way.

The brand created the hashtag #PerrierFlavors to go along with the campaign, and developed a microsite to serve as the digital hub for creative content. In addition, Perrier looked to partner with a bevy of social influencers who could create original content for the launch campaign.

In terms of media outreach, the brand targeted mostly national outlets and lifestyle publications with a strong digital and social presence.

Ogilvy PR assisted Perrier with creative and strategy development for the campaign, and managed the partnership with the chosen artist for the campaign. Weber Shandwick's Team N helped with media outreach and influencers.

Tactics

In early June, the brand partnered with Pedro Campiche (also called Aka Corleone), a Portuguese artist, illustrator, and graphic designer, who used a mansion in Los Angeles as a canvas for a Perrier-inspired 3D art installation. Perrier used the exhibit to film ad spots, releasing several on the brand's YouTube channel.

On June 25, Perrier partnered with Mister Saturday Night, a recurring party based in Brooklyn, New York, organized by DJs Eamon Harkin and Justin Carter. Perrier became the exclusive water sponsor for the 250th party run by the duo.

"The event included Perrier product sampling and influential DJ talent creating an authentic experience for consumers to interact and connect with the brand," said Ugokwe.

On July 11, The Perrier Flavor Studio launched with a VIP event, inviting media and social influencers to come out to experience the space. The studio was open to the public from July 12 to 16.

Keeping it extraordinarily bubbly at our Perrier Flavor Studio. #PerrierFlavors pic.twitter.com/cdnClEjJip — Perrier USA (@PerrierUSA) July 17, 2017

The Flavor Studio activation included artwork from Campiche, interactive art exhibits, product sampling, and live music. The space also featured a Twitter and Instagram-powered vending machine which would release Perrier products and a hashtag photo printer aimed at inspiring posts from social influencers and media.

"The Perrier brand tied its creative executions back to its social channels and digital experience with the consistent inclusion of its campaign hashtag #PerrierFlavors and the campaign hub," added Ugokwe.

Experiential agencies Kinetic and The Michael Alan Group both assisted with the concept, design, production, and execution of the Flavor Studio.

Perrier partnered with social influencers throughout the summer to create original content inspired by the campaign. This included a series of micro-influencers from across the U.S., as well as in the campaign's key markets: New York City and Los Angeles. Influencers who took part include: Emily Luciano, a New York-based style blogger; Gregory DelliCarpini Jr, the former fashion editor for Billboard; Angela Fink, a Los Angeles-based stylist; and Thania Peck, a popular fashion blogger.

Friday, I'm so happy to see you! ?? @perrierusa #perrierflavors #ad A post shared by Emily Luciano (@emily_luciano) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Results

Over the course of its run, the Flavor Studio attracted more than 5,600 visitors. The brand gave out more than 10,000 Perrier flavor beverages as part of the activation. In addition, more than 60 media attendees were on hand for the VIP opening night.

The campaign generated notable coverage in publications that included: InStyle, Us Weekly, Delish, DuJour, Eater NY, Yahoo News, Metro New York, and Time Out New York.

On Instagram alone, there were more than 2,100 original photo and campaign hashtag shares throughout the week of the Flavor Studio activation.