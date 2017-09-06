Cision names Abe Smith EMEAI president

Cision has appointed Abe Smith as president of EMEAI, a new position on its leadership team.

Smith was previously group VP of sales for emerging markets at Oracle, VP of business development and channel alliances at Badgeville, and VP and GM for the Americas and Asia-Pacific at Mindjet, according to his LinkedIn account. He also held several roles at Cisco WebEx.

Cision reported organic revenue growth of 1.8% in the second quarter to $157.1 million.

More in brief…

RALEIGH, NC: Racepoint Global has opened an office in Raleigh, North Carolina. The location will be led by SVP Stephanie Styons, who was previously an SVP at Raleigh-based advertising agency Howard/Merrell. Previously, she was a VP in Weber Shandwick’s Boston office.

WASHINGTON: Dezenhall Resources has hired Erica Munkwitz as senior counselor. She was most recently a professional lecturer in modern British and European history at American University in Washington, DC. Munkwitz has also served as operations coordinator and research associate at the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation.

NEW YORK: Wine-sale website Weekly Tasting has named Crenshaw Communications as its AOR after a review involving 15 PR firms. Crenshaw will handle PR and content services for the site.