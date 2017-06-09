Breakfast Briefing, 9.6.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Wednesday morning

Will Bell Pottinger make it to the end of the year? Plus a survey shocker: Journalists have a higher opinion of themselves than the general public does.

The latest on Bell Pottinger. There are fresh doubts about whether the embattled London-based firm will make it to the end of the year if it doesn’t find a buyer in the next month, according to The Guardian. With clients such as HSBC and staff fleeing, the firm has hired BDO to evaluate its business options, according to PRWeek UK, which reported that Chime dropped its 27% stake in Bell Pottinger last month without any money changing hands.

New this morning: Journalists see opportunity in fake news. Ogilvy’s study of members of the press found that they believe trust in traditional media has been elevated by the emergence of fake news. However, much of the public disagrees. A poll published in June by Reuters found that one-third of respondents in 36 countries say they can’t rely on the news to be true.

More scrutiny of Facebook’s ad metrics. Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser has called out Facebook’s claim that its Adverts Manager tool can reach 41 million 18- to 24-year-olds in the U.S., according to Fortune. The problem: there are only 31 million people in that age range actually living in the country, according to U.S. Census data.

Oomph. Pivotal analyst just dropped report showing Facebook Ad Manager claims 25 million more 18-34 year olds than the US census. pic.twitter.com/liLZz5rYx1 — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) September 6, 2017

LinkedIn has launched a new version of its Audience Network, and this time it is focused on mobile and native advertising, according to The Verge. Marketers will also be able to use LinkedIn data to target members outside of the professional social network, according to Axios.

How Sessions became the face of DACA repeal. After a prolonged back and forth between White House factions, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was chosen to announce the policy change on Tuesday in part because of President Donald Trump’s uncomfortableness with the middle-ground approach, according to CNN. Sessions was picked because of the legal analysis involved in the decision, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The decision has also opened a rift between pro-business Republicans and the White House after several prominent business leaders spoke out against it on Tuesday, according to the Financial Times.