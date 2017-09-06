Wonderland joins Golin and GingerComms on Kraft Heinz consumer PR roster

Bristol agency Wonderland Communications has been added to Kraft Heinz's consumer PR roster in the UK, following a competitive pitch.

The agency joins Golin and GingerComms as the third agency on Kraft Heinz's UK consumer PR roster.

Wonderland's brief, which starts this month, includes an initial three-month project designed to celebrate Heinz Beanz through a mix of national and regional PR, the agency said in a statement.

Golin was appointed in January last year and is tasked with handling consumer PR for Heinz Tomato Ketchup and its sauces, baby food, soups and beans. GingerComms has worked across Kraft's ketchup, soups and beans brands.

Kraft Heinz director of corporate and government affairs, Nigel Dickie, said: "From the six agencies we saw, it was clear to us that the team at Wonderland had pulled together a pitch perfect strategy to meet the Heinz Beanz brief. They are clearly passionate about helping us create love and celebration for Beanz."

Wonderland, which also has an office in London, was founded in January last year. Its clients include clothing company Superdry, campaigning organisation 38 Degrees and reusable coffee cup brand KeepCup.



