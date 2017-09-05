DKC/O&M's Andy Snyder launches Thinkwell NYC

The entertainment publicist will work in an exclusive partnership with DKC/O&M Thinkwell NYC in the theatrical PR space.

NEW YORK: DKC/O&M creative director and VP Andy Snyder has launched his own firm called Thinkwell NYC.

Snyder launched the firm this week as an independent agency specializing in publicity, marketing, and advertising copy, content, and other written materials.

Thinkwell NYC will work in an exclusive partnership with DKC/O&M in the theatrical PR space only, generating written materials for the Broadway and live events firm and its clients. Snyder is Thinkwell’s only staffer, working out of the DKC/O&M New York office. DKC/O&M was formed in fall 2015; it is a part of DKC's national entertainment practice and represents main-stem and off-Broadway shows and nonprofits.

"In the early stages, I want to maintain complete control over the writing, but I will rely on [DKC/O&M] staff here, potentially freelancers, to do administrative tasks and proofread," said Snyder.

Snyder will continue to generate written materials, but will not have the "added pressure of day-to day account management and dealing with clients in the same capacity," he said, adding that he will be able to focus more attention on writing and messaging.

"[DKC/O&M president Rick Miramontez] has always been fastidious about making sure all the writing that comes out of the office has a unique point of view, a big idea, and a certain cleverness about it," said Snyder. "When you’re in the midst of a busy, theatrical season, it is Tony time, and you’re working around the clock, one of the first things to go is that attention to detail. So I wanted to create a scenario where I could focus on the creative elements and allow the staff of the agencies I work with to do other things such as service clients without having to worry about writing a press release."

Thinkwell works with clients including Springsteen on Broadway, Steve Martin's newest play, Meteor Shower, Kinky Boots, and Dear Evan Hanson.

"This is an interesting business model and something we would like to be a part of," Miramontez said of Thinkwell. "I would like to tap into the talent of Andy Snyder and the agency that he is going to grow."