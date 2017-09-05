Uber expands role of Leigh Wong to cover Southeast Asia

Added 53 minutes ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

Wong will be responsible for comms teams in five countries.

News in Brief

Uber has expanded the role of Leigh Wong to head of communications for Southeast Asia following a search including internal and external candidates.

He will be responsible for the communications teams based in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, Wong said in a statement.

Wong was previously Uber’s head of communications for Singapore and Malaysia. Prior to joining the ride-hailing company, he was Asia-Pacific issues management lead and head of media relations and issues management for Malaysia at Shell, according to his LinkedIn profile. Wong has also held roles at Microsoft and in the financial sector.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now