Watch: Land Rover uses new tricks to introduce Range Rover Velar

The luxury automaker is partnering with several media outlets alongside new 30- and 60-second spots rolling out the SUV.

Land Rover North America launched its latest marketing campaign this week to introduce the 2018 Range Rover Velar, the fourth member of the Range Rover family, in North America.

The campaign includes media partnerships with The Wall Street Journal, Robb Report, and Cool Hunting, as well as a partnership with Conde Nast resulting in custom content in Vogue, Wired, GQ, and Architectural Digest. The Velar will also be integrated into the New Yorker Festival, scheduled for October 6-8.

The 30-second version of the ad will be broadcast on networks including Bloomberg, AMC, ESPN, Food Network, and the NFL Network beginning this month, and the 30- and 60-second spots will run in their entirety on Hulu. The ad, entitled Respect, is available on YouTube.