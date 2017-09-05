Watch: Land Rover uses new tricks to introduce Range Rover Velar

Added 36 minutes ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

The luxury automaker is partnering with several media outlets alongside new 30- and 60-second spots rolling out the SUV.

Blog

Land Rover North America launched its latest marketing campaign this week to introduce the 2018 Range Rover Velar, the fourth member of the Range Rover family, in North America.

The campaign includes media partnerships with The Wall Street Journal, Robb Report, and Cool Hunting, as well as a partnership with Conde Nast resulting in custom content in Vogue, Wired, GQ, and Architectural Digest. The Velar will also be integrated into the New Yorker Festival, scheduled for October 6-8.

The 30-second version of the ad will be broadcast on networks including Bloomberg, AMC, ESPN, Food Network, and the NFL Network beginning this month, and the 30- and 60-second spots will run in their entirety on Hulu. The ad, entitled Respect, is available on YouTube.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now