Breakfast Briefing, 9.5.2017: Sessions, not Trump, to brief media on DACA rollback

The attorney general has been tapped for the controversial announcement this morning. He's not expected to take questions from the press.

Leading Tuesday’s news cycle: President Donald Trump has decided to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival work-permit protections for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children, according to numerous reports. He’ll reportedly give Congress six months to act before axing the program. Who’s doing the talking? Attorney General Jeff Sessions, not the president, is scheduled to address the media at 11 a.m. EST on Monday. He won’t take questions, according to a media advisory. What could happen next? A wave of opposition from the business world. More than 400 executives have already affixed their names to a letter opposing the termination of DACA, many citing loyalty to employees who would be deported. President Barack Obama is also expected to speak up if Trump ends DACA. New York and Washington states have vowed to sue the president if he moves forward.

What happened over the long weekend: Bell Pottinger has been thrown out of U.K.-based industry body the PRCA for "bringing the industry into disrepute" after a ruling on a complaint about its work for Oakbay Investment in South Africa. The London-based firm had been accused of stoking racial tensions in the country. Bell Pottinger CEO James Henderson has resigned, saying in a memo, "I feel deeply let down by the colleagues who misled me."

Coming to an event near you: Sean Spicer. The former White House press secretary has signed with Worldwide Speakers Group. The speakers bureau is pitching Spicer to potential customers by claiming "audiences around the world will benefit from the same candor, wit, and insight that Spicer brought to the White House briefing room," according to Politico. His first appearance is set for Robman & Renshaw’s annual conference in New York next Monday, according to CNBC.

The New York Daily News has a new owner. Real estate magnate Mort Zuckerman has sold the tabloid to Tronc, the owner of the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, according to The New York Times. Tronc bought the newspaper for $1, as well as the assumption of liabilities, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Everything is not awesome at Lego. The toymaker is laying off 1,400 employees, or 8% of its workforce, on low demand for its Batman line of products, according to Bloomberg. Lego, which saw a 5% sales drop in the first half of the year, will also get a new CEO, former Danfoss chief Niels Christiansen, at the start of next month.