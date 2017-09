Pete Marino, chief public affairs and communications officer at MillerCoors, speaks with PRWeek editors about his career, expanding beyond PR, and comms in the beer industry.

Pete Marino, chief public affairs and communications officer at MillerCoors and the new president of Tenth and Blake, stops by for the PRWeek podcacst this week with editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news wditor Frank Washkuch. They discuss the beverage industry, expanding beyond PR, and the news of the week (including distracted boyfriend memes).