Breakfast Briefing, 9.1.2017: White House slashes Obamacare marketing

The Trump administration is slashing marketing programs promoting Obamcare signups. The Department of Health and Human Services will eliminate 90% of open enrollment spending, cutting its budget to $10 million from $100 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Grants to grassroots organizations will be trimmed by 40%, according to The Washington Post. Critics say the marketing cuts are a clear attempt to undermine the Affordable Care Act. The White House claimed signup marketing plans were seeing "diminishing returns," according to The New York Times.

Top technology companies are voicing support for DACA. Facebook, Uber, and Microsoft are sticking up for the policy, which shields undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children from deportation, according to Axios. Immigrant members of Congress are also standing behind the policy. President Donald Trump has not made a decision on rescinding DACA, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. However, Reuters has reported Trump is expected to repeal the policy.

What to keep an eye on this morning: The August jobs report is set to be released on Friday morning. Analysts expect the data to show that hiring slowed slightly last month, but that the unemployment rate remained low at 4.3%, according to the Journal.

L’Oreal Paris has parted ways with model Munroe Bergdorf. The beauty brand dumped Bergdorf after she posted on Facebook that "all white people" are racist, according to Campaign. Bergdorf said her post was taken out of context.

Goodbye, Sean Spicer. The former White House press secretary penned a farewell note to Trump administration staffers on Thursday. Spicer called the job "the honor of a lifetime" and thanked the president and first lady for the opportunity, according to Fox News. Spicer resigned after the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director in late July.