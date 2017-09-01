Bell Pottinger appeals against PRCA guilty ruling on South Africa complaint

Bell Pottinger has lodged an appeal against a PRCA committee's decision that it had breached the trade body's code of conduct in its controversial work for South African client Oakbay Investments.

Bell Pottinger's allegedly racially divisive work with Oakbay, which is owned by allies of South Africa's president Jacob Zuma, was the subject of a complaint by the opposition party Democratic Alliance, at a hearing on 18 August.

It was subsequently confirmed that the PRCA's professional practices committee had concluded that the agency was in breach of its code, although the decision was not released, so as to give Bell Pottinger the opportunity to appeal.

Bell Pottinger has now submitted an appeal.

A statement on the PRCA website today (Friday 1 September) said: "The PRCA can confirm that Bell Pottinger has submitted an appeal to the PRCA, in response to the decision made by its Board of Management into the complaint filed by Democratic Alliance.

"The PRCA Board of Management will now meet again on Monday, 4 September. It will issue its final ruling on the morning of Tuesday, 5 September."

Bell Pottinger has previously admitted that its work for Oakbay was "inappropriate and offensive" and fired the partner it held responsible.



